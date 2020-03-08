Is the first season of the AJ and the Queen TV show on Netflix a drag? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like AJ and the Queen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of AJ and the Queen here. *Status update below

A Netflix comedy series, AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul Charles, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere. In the story, Ruby Red (Charles) is a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen. She travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ (G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking and scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits — one tall and one small — travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.





3/8/20 update: AJ and the Queen has been cancelled so there won’t be a be second season.