Network: Netflix

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 10, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: RuPaul Charles, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere.

TV show description:

An hour comedy series, AJ and the Queen is created, written, and executive produced by Michael Patrick King and RuPaul Charles.

In the story, Ruby Red (Charles) is a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen. She travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ (G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking and scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.

As the two misfits — one tall and one small — travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.

Other characters include Louis (Wooley), Hector and Damian Sanchez (Segarra), Lady Danger (Carrere), and Brianna (Tannenbaum).

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — Dallas

The end of tour arrives as Ruby competes in Miss Drag USA, AJ prepares for Pop Pop’s farm, and Brianna attempts one last desperate leap of faith.

First aired: January 10, 2020

