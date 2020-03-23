Network: Pop TV.

Episodes: 12 with 6 unaired (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: February 21, 2019 — present.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, Rufus Jones, and Andrew Leung.

TV show description:

From creator Oliver Lansley, the Flack TV show is a dramedy set in the world of public relations. The story centers on Robyn (Paquin), who excels in her profession, but can’t stop sabotaging herself.

As a crisis PR strategist and publicity expert serving high-profile athletes, entertainers, and fashionistas, Robyn is accustomed to handling tricky, unexpected scenarios at lightning speed. She works in the London offices of Mills Paulson, under agency head Caroline (Okonedo).

The office also includes the foul-mouthed Eve (Wilson), who is Robyn’s best friend, and eager beaver Melody (Benson), a newly minted intern. Meanwhile, Robyn’s personal circle includes her sister and confidant, Ruth (Angelson) and Ruth’s husband, Mark (Jones).

Robyn is a true ace when it comes to managing her client’s spectacular screw-ups. Unfortunately, she’s utterly lacking in the ability to get a handle on her own life.

Series Finale:

Episode #12

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

