Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season Two Premiere Date Released for Max Comedy Travel Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go’s return date has been set. The travel series will return next month on Max, and the streaming service released a teaser on social media to announce the season two premiere date. The series was renewed for a third season last month.

During season two, viewers will watch O’Brien travel to New Zealand, Austria, and Spain.

The three-episode season of Conan O’Brien Must Go arrives on May 8th. The trailer for the season is below.

He’s lost in translation. A new season of #ConanOBrienMustGo premieres May 8 on Max. pic.twitter.com/k0dnOzZ4Gh — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 10, 2025

