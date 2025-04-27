Not Her First Rodeo: Freeform and Hulu Preview Bull-Riding Docuseries

Not Her First Rodeo is coming soon to Freeform. The six-episode docuseries will take viewers into the world of bull riding. A trailer teasing the series was also released.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Freeform announced that the new docuseries “Not Her First Rodeo” will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT. The full, six-episode docuseries will be available to stream on Friday, June 6, on Hulu. From ABC News Studios, “Not Her First Rodeo” is a six-part docuseries inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding. The series follows the Elite Lady Bull Riders, five remarkable women battling in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time. The women highlighted are Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman. Freeform’s “Not Her First Rodeo” is produced by ABC News Studios.”

The trailer for the upcoming docuseries is below.

