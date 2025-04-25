Tyler Perry’s She the People: Netflix Releases Comedy Series Premiere Date and Trailer

Tyler Perry’s She the People has a premiere date. The new series will be released in two parts this summer. Netflix released a new trailer, photos, and poster teasing the latest Tyler Perry series.

Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton star in the political comedy series, which follows Antoinette Dunkerson as she deals with the challenges of political office.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Tyler Perry’s new Netflix comedy series stars Terri J. Vaughn and brings the laughs, leadership, and a little turn-up in the political halls of Mississippi. The first 8 episodes of She The People premiere on Netflix May 22. Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

The trailer, photos, and She the People poster are below.

