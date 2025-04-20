Clean Slate: Cancelled on Prime Video; No Season Two for Laverne Cox Comedy Series

Clean Slate will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the comedy series, which premiered in February.

Laverne Cox and George Wallace starred in the series as an estranged mother and daughter trying to reconnect. According to Deadline, the series was canceled last month.

Laverne Cox said the following about the show’s cancellation:

“We’re not gonna sit here and pretend we’re the first show to get canceled. Hell, four shows were zapped while you read this. We humbly thank those at Sony and Amazon who worked on and on the behalf of Clean Slate. It is a privilege and a joy to make a living in the creative sphere, let alone while telling a story of import. You helped make it all possible. Of course, we mourn our baby. We mourn for the jobs that disappear with this news. We mourn the continued demise of non-IP creations (for the record, we would’ve gladly thrown some dragons into Harry’s car wash, or made Desiree a secret agent). We mourn full seasons. We mourn Norman, and his bravery, and his not infrequent cursing. We mourn sister projects that face a similar fate. We mourn the characters being scrubbed from storytelling out of fear. Thank you to everyone who laughed and cried with us. Thank you to everyone who told us our show was exactly what you needed to see and feel during this dark time. We will be conducting a folksy awards campaign, so keep your eyes peeled for our bake sale. “For Yo’ Momma’s Consideration” ads are being prepared. Conversations will continue about where and how Desiree and Harry’s journey might continue. We would love to further the echo of Norman’s voice. We will push to keep the story alive, for the sake of the kind of people portrayed in it, the kind of people being legislated out of existence, or erased from history books.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Prime Video series? Were you hoping for a second season?