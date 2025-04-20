Clueless: Peacock Developing Comedy Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone

A Clueless sequel is in the works. Peacock is developing a comedy series starring Alicia Silverstone from the original film.

According to Deadline, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are behind the series, which will update fans of the 1990s film on what Cher is doing now in her life 30 years after she attended Bronson Alcott High.

Silverstone recently reprised her character in an ad for the Super Bowl, which helped generate interest in a potential sequel.

Additional details will be released at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch Clueless? Would you watch a television sequel to the film?