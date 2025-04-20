Ugliest House in America, Scariest House in America: HGTV Renews Series Hosted by Retta

HGTV wants to see more of Retta on its network. The network has ordered new seasons of Ugliest House in America and Scariest House in America. Each series will have six new episodes, with Scariest House returning in September and Ugliest House returning in 2026.

HGTV revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“HGTV has ordered 12 new episodes of its hit series Ugliest House in America and Scariest House in America, starring actress, comedian and home design enthusiast Retta. During both series, Retta travels the United States to tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the ugliest – or scariest – in the country. “I’m back looking at ugly houses in America babeee!” said Retta. “And yes I am also back (with much less enthusiasm) to look at the scary ones. Look, between that months long SAG strike and the current uncertainty of the market, Mami needs the work. This mortgage won’t pay itself.” In a fresh six-episode season of Ugliest House in America, which drew more than 10.3 million viewers in its last run, Retta will go cross-country to visit horrendous homes nominated by their owners and share her hilarious hot takes of the stunningly bad designs, cringe-worthy layouts and sorely outdated styles. Based on its ugly appearance, poor functionality and hideous design choices, one house will be crowned the “ugliest house in America” by HGTV and receive a stunning $150,000 renovation by network star Alison Victoria. The new season will premiere in 2026. Attracting more than 8.3 million viewers to its freshman season, Scariest House in America will return with six new episodes spotlighting spine-tingling elements to embrace the spirit of Halloween. Retta will tour eerie and terrifying houses through the Midwest, Northeast and South that owners say are haunted by scary stories and hair-raising sights. She’ll offer hilariously unfiltered views about each home’s scary appearance, bad function and fright factor. The home deemed the “scariest” of them all will also get a renovation revival by designer Alison Victoria. Season two of Scariest House in America is slated to premiere in September.”

The premiere dates for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new seasons of both of these HGTV shows?