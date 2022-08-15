Renovation Impossible: HGTV Announces New Series Starring Russell J. Holmes

Renovation Impossible is coming soon to HGTV. The new series stars Dallas-based contractor Russell J Holmes (Garage Rehab), and he will help finish stalled renovations in a thrifty way. The series arrives on September 8th.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

Dallas-based contractor Russell J. Holmes will help clients on tight budgets rev up their stalled home renos in the new HGTV series Renovation Impossible, premiering Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During the series, Russell, best known from Discovery’s Garage Rehab and Fast N’ Loud, will salvage projects hampered by homeowner’s unrealistic expectations and opposing design visions. With more than 20 years of construction experience under his belt, Russell knows how to move quickly to keep costs low, where to spend strategically to get maximum results, and, with help from designer Paige Poupart, find savvy ways to thrift and repurpose items, delivering gorgeous results every time.

“It’s not always easy with strict budgets and clients who don’t alway see eye-to-eye on renovation decisions. This is where I step in,” said Russell. “I use tough love, creative solutions and a lot of elbow grease to help clients turn their house into a home that they will love for years to come.”

The season opener will spotlight clients Jessica and Joseph, whose hodge-podge, mid-century house needs a major makeover to make it liveable for the family of four. Unsure of how to proceed and plagued by conflicting design opinions, Jessica and Joseph will turn to Russell and his team to take over the seemingly impossible project. After learning what design elements are important to each person, Russell will present a renovation plan that blends it all beautifully – and keeps it on budget. The cost savings gained with the couples’ sweat equity and a willingness to keep a few of the home’s original features, as well as clever repurposing and upcycling of items they already own, allows more money for a stunning modern kitchen, a fresh family room and more.

“It’s an incredible feeling to give people the home they really wanted,” said Russell. “We open their eyes to what they can really do with their money. Now they can move forward and make new memories with their families.”