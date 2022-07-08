Holmes Family Rescue: Season Two Renewal Set for Mike Holmes Series on HGTV

Holmes Family Rescue has been renewed for a second season by HGTV. The renovation series, which stars contractor Mike Holmes and his two adult children, follows the trio as they help people in need fix up their homes. The new 12-episode season will arrive in spring 2023.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“HGTV has ordered a new 12-episode season of its popular series Holmes Family Rescue starring contractor Mike Holmes and his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes. The series – which attracted over 25.5 million total viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among key demos in its freshman run – follows Mike, Michael and Sherry as they exemplify the Holmes’ family mission to “make it right” by helping clients fix shoddy construction work with experience and empathy. The new season is slated to premiere in spring 2023. “Mike, Michael and Sherry understand how disruptive a bad renovation can be for a family,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. “They are compelling experts who care about their clients and aim to give them a beautiful and safe place to live, which our viewers love to see. The large pick-up order for Holmes Family Rescue ensures more of this inspiring content is in the pipeline.” To bridge the gap until the new season premieres, fans can access the first season of Holmes Family Rescue on discovery+. They also are invited to connect with the series on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #HolmesFamilyRescue on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Mike (@make_it_right), Michael (@mikeholmesjr) and Sherry (@sherryholmes) on Instagram.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of Holmes Family Rescue on HGTV?