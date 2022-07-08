Joe Pera Talks With You: Cancelled at Adult Swim; No Season Four for Comedy Series

Joe Pera Talks With You has been cancelled at Adult Swim so there will not be a fourth season of the comedy series. Per Deadline, Pera revealed the news in his email newsletter. The series began in 2018 with a series of 10 11-minute shorts. The second season of 13 episodes was released in 2019 and the final season of nine installments debuted in 2021.

A live-action comedy series, Joe Pera Talks With You follows Pera as a fictional version of himself, living in Michigan and teaching choir at a middle school. In the episodes, mild-mannered Pera explains simple subjects to his audience, like the importance of iron, how to dance, and questions about cold weather.

Pera said the following about the cancellation of the Adult Swim series in his newsletter:

“The more I learn how TV works, the more I realize that it’s kind of a miracle that our quiet, 11-minute show about rocks, beans, grocery stores, and breakfast crews got on the air and lasted as long as it did. We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn’t be renewed for another season. Ok, I know what to do” I thought, and stopped the car for some fast food. It was a lot to process, especially after meeting so many of you on the road who were so enthusiastic about it. A sincere thank you to everyone who made the show possible. To the many people who worked on it and gave so much of their talent and hard work to it. That especially includes the crew in Milwaukee, many of whom have been with the show from the start. And thank you for watching and supporting the show and helping it get as far as it did.”

What do you think? Have you seen this show? Did you want to see a fourth season of Joe Pera Talks With You on Adult Swim?