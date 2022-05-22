The Eric Andre Show: Season Six Renewal for Adult Swim Sketch-Comedy Show

The Eric Andre Show is not going anywhere. The Adult Swim sketch-comedy series has been renewed for a sixth season which will arrive in 2023. Viewers will see Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, and Raven-Symoné and more appear on the series as guests.

Adult Swim revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Let’s face facts: The Eric Andre Show is back and more devilish than ever. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, announced today a season six pickup of the popular anti-late-night talk show hosted by comedian Eric Andre. “Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” said Andre. Season 666 of The Eric Andre Show is the leanest and meanest yet, ushering viewers both old and new into a fresh era of radical deconstruction and self-examination. Eric is no longer bloated and bald, but ripped, oiled up, tanned and ponytailed. The street bits have never gone harder, the in-studio interviews will leave celebrities contemplating their relationship with their publicists. Arriving on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023, the new season will feature famous guests including Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty and a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions. Originally premiering on Adult Swim in 2012, The Eric Andre Show takes place on a dingy public-access TV channel within an alternate reality, featuring an unpredictable mix of actual celebrities, “fake” celebrities and extreme real-life weirdos. These interviews are broken up with deranged man-on-the-street segments, surreal flashes of inexplicable studio chaos, talk show desk-pieces and the general deconstruction of late night’s most beloved trope. The latest season of The Eric Andre Show arrives on the heels of Andre’s hidden-camera prank comedy feature Bad Trip and a recurring role in the HBO original series The Righteous Gemstones. The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Eric Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein and Dave Kneebone. Season Six is directed by directed by Kitao Sakurai and Jeff Tremaine.”

A premiere date for season six of The Eric Andre Show will be announced later.

