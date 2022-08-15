Big Sky: Season Three; Rosanna Arquette and Rex Linn Join ABC Thriller Series

Big Sky is adding two more actors to its cast for season three. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched) and Rex Linn (Better Call Saul) will join Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick (above), as well as Jensen Ackles, Reba McEntire, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green in the ABC thriller series. This season’s big case will involve a backcountry hiking trip.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following about Arquette’s role in the ABC series:

Arquette (Ratched, Pulp Fiction) will play Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, Jenny’s (Katheryn Winnick) charismatic and fast-talking mother. Gigi is also a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in some of her grifts, much to the now grown Jenny’s resentment. When Gigi returns to Helena, Montana, to pull her latest con, Jenny catches on to her, and mother and daughter have to work through their relationship.

As for Linn, Deadline revealed the following about his Big Sky role:

Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping.

Big Sky returns to ABC with its third season on September 21st.

