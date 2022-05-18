Big Sky: Season Three; Reba McEntire Joins as ABC Series Regular for 2022-23

Big Sky is adding another series regular for season three. Reba McEntire is joining the ABC thriller series only days after the addition of Jensen Ackles was revealed. This will mark a return to the network for McEntire, having previously starred on the Malibu Country sitcom during the 2012-13 season.

Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green star in the crime thriller series which follows a pair of women working to investigate crimes in their Montana town.

Deadline revealed the following about McEntire’s role in the ABC series:

“McEntire will play Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.”

Big Sky was renewed for a third season earlier this month, and it is making a move to Tuesday nights this fall. The second season’s finale airs tomorrow night.

