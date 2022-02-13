Big Sky: Season Two; Constance Zimmer Joins ABC Drama Series

Big Sky is adding to its cast for season two. Constance Zimmer is joining the drama in a recurring role. ABC released a first look photo (above) of the actress in the series.

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green, the ABC series follows what happens in Montana as two women hunt down a kidnapper.

Deadline revealed the following about Zimmer’s role on Big Sky:

“Emmy-nominated Zimmer will play Alicia, an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love. Charismatic, cunning and confident, Alicia’s success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer’s trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer’s children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders.”

Big Sky returns on February 24th. Zimmer joins the series starting March 3rd.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Constance Zimmer on Big Sky?