100 Day Hotel Challenge: HGTV Sets Premiere Date for Competition Series

100 Day Hotel Challenge now has a premiere date. The new renovation series will feature married couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt competing against each other with the aid of teams of HGTV’s best. They’ll work to renovate adjacent beachside hotels in North Carolina before the summer tourist season arrives. Drew and Jonathan Scott will judge the results.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

HGTV’s winningest duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, who were champions of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and season two of Rock the Block, will now go head-to-head in the new beach renovation competition series 100 Day Hotel Challenge. Focused on transforming two dated hotels in the city of Salter Path on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast in just 100 days, the series, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will feature the married real estate developers, stars of the popular series 100 Day Dream Home, as they take on their biggest competitors yet – each other.

During the six-episode showdown of the spouses, Brian and Mika will hold nothing back as they manage a tight three-month timeline, a budget of $225,000 each and their own team of HGTV all-stars to turn the tired 1950s family-owned properties, The Beacon Hotel (formerly known as The Salter Path Inn) and The William & Garland Motel, into charming waterside retreats just in time for the peak summer vacation season.

At the end of every episode, HGTV stars and series’ judges Drew and Jonathan Scott (Backed By The Bros, Celebrity IOU and Don’t Hate Your House) will pick the victorious spaces, including various guest rooms, the lobbies and the outdoor lounge areas, based on the following criteria: amenities, overall guest experience, design, hotel owners’ requests and room rate increases. While the weekly winning team will earn $5,000 for their chosen charity, the spouse who claims the top hotel at the end of the competition will walk away with bragging rights and $50,000 to the charity of their choice.

“Ever since we renovated our first hotel last year, Mika and I have been looking for our next one to fix up,” said Brian. “This time, we found two hotels right next to each other, and they need major updates. We decided instead of working together, let’s turn this into a friendly husband-wife competition.”

“So we’re each taking one hotel and bringing in our talented friends to help us renovate them inside and out,” said Mika. “This will be fun, because the only person more competitive than me is Brian. May the best hotel win.”

In the extended 90-minute premiere, Brian will welcome Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island, Battle on the Beach) while Mika will join Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp) to give new life to the standard and double guest rooms. The teams must infuse the spaces with much-needed modern features, functionality and storage, so Bryan and Sarah will employ their deep knowledge of the hospitality industry while Jonathan and Kristina will draw inspiration from their passion for older properties.

As the competition heats up, the lobbies will get a refresh from Team Brian’s Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) and Team Mika’s Galey Alix (Home in a Heartbeat); the kitchenette guest rooms will be upgraded by Team Brian’s Carmeon Hamilton (Reno My Rental) and Team Mika’s Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind); the outdoor lounge areas will receive high-end beach style from Team Brian’s Mike and Denese Butler (Fix My Frankenhouse) and Team Mika’s Lauren Makk (Urban Oasis) and Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules); and the luxury suites will gain elegant finishes from Team Brian’s Cristy Lee (Battle on the Mountain) and Poonam Moore (Rico to the Rescue) and Team Mika’s Kim Myles (Battle on the Mountain) and Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?). Culminating with the hotels’ exterior makeovers, the Sept. 17 finale episode will reveal the highly anticipated husband or wife winner of 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

Fans are invited to stay connected with the competition at HGTV.com and to interact via social media using #100DayHotelChallenge and @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans also can interact with Brian and Mika on Instagram at @mrbreakinground and @mikamakesmoves. Each episode of 100 Day Hotel Challenge will be available to stream the same day and time on Max(R) – Tuesdays at 8 p.m. beginning Aug. 13.

100 Day Hotel Challenge is produced by NorthSouth Productions.