Christina on the Coast: Season Five Premiere Date Revealed for HGTV Renovation Series

Christina on the Coast is returning soon for its fifth season. The premiere date for the home renovation series has been set for July 11th. The 11-episode season will have Christina tackling more projects in southern California. HGTV renewed the series for a fifth season last July.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Real estate expert and designer Christina Hall will dazzle more SoCal clients with stunning home renovations in her signature design style during a new 11-episode season of HGTV’s hit series Christina on the Coast, which attracted 14.3 million viewers to its last run. Christina and her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender, will transform outdated properties into dream homes by incorporating functionality and modern amenities, such as open floorplans, custom storage solutions, coveted indoor-outdoor living areas and spacious primary bedrooms featuring spa-inspired bathrooms. Alongside husband Josh Hall, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur also will celebrate milestone birthdays, her 40th and daughter Taylor’s 13th, and enjoy one-on-one time with son Brayden completing finishing touches for a final reveal. During the season premiere, Christina will navigate her most challenging – and personal – client and project yet when she renovates her childhood home for her parents, Paul and Laurie. Multiple spaces will get much-needed upgrades, all while keeping the same footprint and existing hardwood floors that her parents cherish. Christina’s design expertise will help guide them on all the big decisions, including kitchen cabinets and counters, a unique marble backsplash for the reimagined built-in bar, and bold patterned wallpaper and hexagon tile for the powder bathroom.

Christina on the Coast is produced by Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.”

