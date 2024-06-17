The Better Sister: Gabriel Sloyer and Matthew Modine Join Prime Video Thriller Series

Two more have been added to the cast of The Better Sister. Gabriel Sloyer and Matthew Modine have joined the previously cast Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks, Bobby Naderi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Kim Dickens.

Based on the novel by Alafair Burke, the series follows two estranged sisters who are brought together after a murder.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new arrivals will play in the new Prime Video series:

“Sloyer plays Jake Rodriguez, a colleague of Adam’s (Corey Stoll) at a high-level law firm in Manhattan. He and Adam are bonded by their outsider status at the firm, and over time he’s grown close with the whole family. But that closeness is tested by Adam’s murder. Modine portrays the powerful founding partner at Adam’s (Corey Stoll) law firm, Bill Braddock, a man of appetites who can be an ally or a threat depending on the day.”

The premiere date for The Better Sister will be announced later.

