The Night Manager: Seasons Two and Three Renewal for BBC and Prime Video Thriller Series

The Night Manager is returning to the small screen. After airing its first season on AMC in 2016, many viewers wanted to see more of Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine (above). The possibility of the thriller returning was announced in February 2023, and now it’s official. The first season was based on the novel by John le Carré. Future seasons will go beyond that material.

Starring Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, and Tobias Menzies, the series follows Pine (Hiddleston), the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo who is dragged into the investigation of Richard Roper (Laurie), an illegal arms dealer.

The second and third seasons will air on BBC and Prime Video. Deadline revealed the following about the series’ return:

“The Night Manager Season 2 will begin filming later this year and will pick up with Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine eight years after the explosive finale of Season 1, going beyond the original book, which was written by the celebrated British writer in 1993. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps and there is not yet confirmation as to whether EP Laurie’s Richard Roper, who was last seen in the back of a paddy wagon driven by arms buyers who were not best pleased with him, will return to star. Hiddleston will also EP.”

The premiere date for season two of The Night Manager will be announced later.

