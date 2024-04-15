Ms. Pat Settles It: Season Two Renewal for BET Court Series, Season Four of The Ms. Pat Show Debuts Next Month

Ms. Pat will not be going anywhere anytime soon. BET has renewed Ms. Pat Settles It for a second season and announced that the fourth season of The Ms. Pat Show will premiere in May.

In Ms. Pat Settles It, the comedian gathers friends and celebrities to help her with cases involving family and relationship dynamics. Season two will continue with that premise.

Deadline said the following about the courtroom series:

“Viewers will witness everyday people grappling with real-life problems who willingly accept Ms. Pat’s verdict as binding. Each case traverses the fine line between intense drama and uproarious comedy, mirroring Ms. Pat’s own life experiences. The “jury of her peers” will preside over a wide array of cases, encompassing financial disputes, romantic entanglements, roommate quarrels, neighborly conflicts, and a myriad of other issues. Ms. Pat and her jury continue their mission to set things right. Although real cash settlements are at stake, the core of every case is an underlying issue that has driven the litigants to their breaking points.”

As for The Ms. Pat Show, the series is inspired by her own life and based on her memoir titled Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes also star in the series. BET announced the renewal of the comedy series in May 2023. Season four arrives on May 23rd.

