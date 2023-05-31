The Ms. Pat Show: Season Four Renewal Set at BET+, Two New Shows in Development from Pat Williams

Pat Williams, aka Ms. Pat, is not going anywhere just yet. BET+ has renewed her comedy, The Ms. Pat Show, for a fourth season. Williams also has two more shows currently in development with the streaming service. Per Deadline, the new shows are the animated series Krack Babies and the workplace comedy Hud.

Also starring J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes, The Ms. Pat Show follows the Carson family as they adjust to life in a conservative Indiana town after moving there from Atlanta. Williams’ life and work inspired the comedy.

Williams said the following about the renewal of the series by BET+:

“It’s going to be another great and funny season and we’re so excited. don’t want to give anything away but as you know, we’re always challenging ourselves. What I will say is that season four will be better than prior seasons.”

Production on season four of the comedy will begin once the writers strike ends. Williams said the cast and crew are “ready to get back to work.”

As for the new shows currently in development, she said the following:

“When I use the words Krack Babies, I’m talking about growing up in a system where kids fall through the cracks; it’s not about [the drug] crack in America and Black communities. I’m one of those kids that fell through the cracks but somebody wanted me and I came back up. It’s about me and so many kids growing up in the inner city in animation form. It’s gonna be great, watch what I tell you. [Hud] came along because when I grew up, my family had Section 8. One day I was thinking, we’ve been inside hospitals and police departments but nobody has ever shown what it’s like HUD. I wanted to show all the work they do to help people get out of the program and better themselves.”

Season three of The Ms. Pat Show was released in February. A premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Ms. Pat on BET+? Would you check out the new shows in development if they become series?