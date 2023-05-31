Cheap Old Houses: Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein to Guide Homebuyers in New HGTV Series

HGTV has greenlit a new series featuring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The pair, behind the popular Cheap Old Houses series, will help homebuyers find their own cheap old house. There’s no title for the new show yet as the Finkelsteins have asked their fans to help them decide on a name for the series. The eight-episode season of the yet-to-be-named series will arrive in 2024.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stars of the hit series Cheap Old Houses and founders of the addictive social media phenomenon by the same name that touts more than 2.4 million followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans, will take their love of older homes to the next level in a newly greenlighted HGTV series slated to premiere in spring 2024. The eight-episode season will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they guide hopeful homebuyers in New England through the emotional journey of purchasing, preserving and restoring their own property bargains. Driven by Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist, Ethan’s ingenuity with do-it-yourself budgeting and their shared passion for saving old property gems, they’ll take the buyers on tours of two houses brimming with historical significance and architectural uniqueness – and both listed at under $199,000 – and help them decide which is their dream project. Then, joined by designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed, Ethan and Elizabeth will get hands-on with the new owners as they overhaul the forgotten properties into beautifully restored homes with vintage charm. “More than 15 million cheap old house fans tuned in to Ethan and Elizabeth’s first season on HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “This strong response to a show spotlighting older homes inspired us to identify what’s next for the Finkelsteins. We’re adding the process of buying and restoring these affordable houses to their new series, which will result in astounding transformations of not only traditional older properties but out-of-the-box ones as well.” Starting today, HGTV invites its passionate fan base to engage with @cheapoldhouses on Instagram by casting their vote for the title of Ethan and Elizabeth’s new series. Fans can choose their favorite from three potential titles: Who Wants to Buy a Cheap Old House?; Desperately Seeking a Cheap Old House; and Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?. Ethan and Elizabeth will reveal the winning title on their popular Instagram account on Wednesday, June 14.

