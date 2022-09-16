The Renovator: Marcus Lemonis (The Profit) to Help Families in New HGTV Series

The Renovator is coming to HGTV next month. The new series will feature Marcus Lemonis (The Profit ) helping families to bring order to their homes. Lemonis is known for assisting businesses, but in this series, he’ll aid families by identifying issues and providing solutions, adjusting their physical surroundings and personal lives.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Entrepreneur, designer and television personality Marcus Lemonis, who has made a career of fixing business chaos, will use his talents to improve families’ lives and homes in the new HGTV series, The Renovator. Premiering Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the series will follow Marcus tackling the business of home. He identifies problems with their home, and through a series of honest conversations and activities framed by the design process, he will provide solutions for each family’s physical surroundings and personal trials that will lead to spectacular reveals. In the end, Marcus will get these houses in order – leaving families better connected and living in a beautifully renovated and functional home.

“Renovation is just a portion of why I spend time with these families. The other reason is to help renovate the way they think so they can communicate better,” said Marcus. “Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships. I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family.”

The series premiere will follow Marcus to Orange Park, Florida, where he will help a family of six find solutions for their home’s disorganized spaces, as well as its outdated style and cramped floor plan. During the initial tour, Marcus will uncover the owners’ very different household priorities and set out to resolve their tension through thoughtful design. The three-bedroom house will be rearranged to better accommodate the kids, and the process will tear down both physical and emotional walls. A dramatic backyard makeover completes the improvements, as the small home gets turned into a neighborhood showpiece.

The Renovator is produced by Marcus Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.