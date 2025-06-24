MobLand: Season Two; Paramount+ Renews Crime Drama Series

MobLand will return for a second season. Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama after it received 26 million views on the streaming service.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren star in the crime drama, which follows the fight for power between two warring crime families. Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber also appear in the series.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“After soaring to 26 million viewers to date, the Paramount+ original series MOBLAND, the #2 most-watched original series on the service, has been renewed for season two.

The series, which spent five consecutive weeks in Nielsen’s most recent ranking of Top 10 SVOD Original Series, is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+.

MOBLAND was created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal), executive produced by David C. Glasser (101 Studios) and written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre). The series also marks Butterworth’s second hit TV series following THE AGENCY: CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE, which is also on Paramount+. The shows’ impact continues a successful track record under his exclusive TV overall deal that Chris McCarthy, Paramount Co-CEO and President and CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, signed him to for Paramount+ and SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MOBLAND has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

“MOBLAND was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series, and after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life,” said 101 Studios CEO, David C. Glasser.

“TV was a brand-new world for me and I was reluctant to commit to a TV overall, but Chris, David, and the teams at Paramount and 101 Studios, completely changed my perspective with their bold creative vision and razor-sharp strategic insight,” said writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth. “Collaborating with Chris, David, Guy and our stellar cast has been nothing short of inspiring and I’m excited to dive into the second season of MOBLAND.”

The global crime series premiered Sunday, March 30, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia, and on May 30 in international markets including Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and Latin America.

MOBLAND stars Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day) and Helen Mirren (The Queen), in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The star-studded cast is rounded out by Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore) and Emily Barber (Industry).

The series is commissioned by Paramount+, produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

MOBLAND is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.”