The Big Bakeover

The Big Bakeover TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 14, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nancy Birtwhistle and Erik Curtis

TV show description:      
A reality series, The Big Bakeover TV series seeks to help struggling bakery businesses.

Baking since childhood, first alongside her grandmother, host Nancy Birtwhistle has spent her life honing her baking skills but only began baking professionally after her retirement. This new vocation led Birtwhistle to win the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off series.

Now, leading her own series, Birtwhistle is on a mission, traveling across America to help save struggling bakeries. With the assistance of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts, and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.

What do you think? Do you like The Big Bakeover TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

