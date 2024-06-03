Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kids: CW Series’ Return Paired with Premiere of The Big Bakeover

The CW has revealed more of its summer lineup. Later this month, the new series The Big Bakeover will arrive, and viewers will see the return of Totally Funny Animals and Totally Funny Kids.

All three shows will air on Friday nights starting June 14th. Totally Funny Animals and Totally Funny Kids are both clip shows. Andy Woodhull hosts Totally Funny Animals, and Tacarra Williams hosts Totally Funny Kids.

The CW revealed the following about the new episodes set to air on June 14th:

TOTALLY FUNNY ANIMALS “Top 10 Times the Security Footage Was Better Than TV” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) WHAT A GREAT SHOW! -TOTALLY FUNNY ANIMALS features caught-on-camera videos that highlight the outrageous and wacky world of animals. The clip show, hosted by comedian Andy Woodhull, will feature everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally racoons. Plus, we will countdown the top ten critter crack-ups of the week. Be sure not to miss a moment of the best video clips the pet world has to offer (#108). Original airdate 6/14/2024. TOTALLY FUNNY KIDS “Living In a Youngster’s Paradise” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) TOTALLY FUNNY KIDS is a laugh-packed clip show featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos you’ve ever seen from the youngest members of the family. Hosted by Tacarra Williams and featuring reactions from hysterically imperfect parents, each episode culminates with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment (#108). Original airdate 6/14/2024.

As for The Big Bakeover, the new series hosted by bakery expert, business professional, and author Nancy Birtwhistle will have her traveling the US to help struggling bakeries turn things around.

The CW revealed the following about the series and its premiere:

“”THE BIG BAKEOVER” Friday, June 14 at 8/7c Bakery expert, business professional and author Nancy Birtwhistle has been baking for her whole life. Starting out alongside her grandmother, she honed her craft over the years eventually becoming the Season 5 winner of “The Great British Bake Off.” Now, Nancy is on a mission traveling across America to save struggling bakeries. With the help of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success. From Velvet Hammer Media, THE BIG BAKEOVER is executive produced by Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell and Tim Warren. “Sugarbox Donuts” (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE – Bakery expert Nancy Birtwhistle helps a second-generation donut maker who escaped the Cambodian genocide in the 1970’s save their family business to honor her father (#105). Original airdate 6/14/2024.”

What do you think? Will you watch The Big Bakeover later this month?