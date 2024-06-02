Masters of Illusion, World’s Funniest Animals: CW Unscripted Series Returning This Month

Time to get ready for more episodes of Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals. The CW announced that both unscripted shows would return later this month on June 20th.

Dean Cain is returning as host of Masters of Illusion, which features magic tricks performed by professionals in the field. The new episodes will continue the show’s 13th season.

As for World’s Funniest Animals, Elizabeth Stanton shows off clips of animals doing funny things caught on camera. The series is currently in its fourth season.

The CW revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

“MASTERS OF ILLUSION “Flames, Floating, and Out of This World” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Reza, Eric Eaton, Joel Meyers, Adam Wylie, and Trigg Watson (#1009). Original airdate 6/20/2024. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS “Episode 405” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) TAKING FLIGHT – Host Elizabeth Stanton, along with trusty sidekicks Hank and Ruby, highlights the funniest of animals. This episode features the clips “Snuggle Time,” “Jump For Joy,” “Taking Flight,” “Vanishing Act,” “Feeding Frenzy,” “Busted,” “Wild Life,” “Splish Splash” and Lizzy’s Favorite clips. Commentary is from Ana Maria Perez de Tagle, Carmen Hodgson, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee (#405). Original airdate 6/20/2024.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these CW shows? Do you plan to watch the new episodes later this month?