Masters of Illusion, World’s Funniest Animals: CW Shows Move to a New Night for Fall 2023

The CW is switching things up for its weekend schedule. Masters of Illusion (season 10), hosted by Dean Cain, and World’s Funniest Animals (season four) will now air on Friday nights starting October 27th. Both shows were originally set to premiere a day later, on October 28th.

The CW revealed details for both premieres in a press release.

“MASTERS OF ILLUSION “Knives Out and Other Strange Magic” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) IT’S IN THE CARDS – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz and Caleb Alexander (#1001). Original airdate 10/27/2023. SEASON PREMIERE WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS “Episode 418” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – Host Elizabeth Stanton is back, along with trusty sidekicks Hank and Ruby, for more WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. This episode features some super cute and smart cats and dogs, cows playing ball, bears celebrating, some “horsing” around and perhaps some bad decisions. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee (#418). Original airdate 10/27/2023.

What do you think? Are you excited to see new seasons of these CW shows?