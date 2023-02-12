Masters of Illusion: Season 12 Viewer Votes

Will the 12th season of The CW’s Masters of Illusion TV show make its audience disappear? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Masters of Illusion is cancelled or renewed for season 13. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 12th season episodes of Masters of Illusion here.

A CW stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions and boisterous comedy routines.





What do you think? Which season 12 episodes of the Masters of Illusion TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Masters of Illusion should be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on The CW?