World’s Funniest Animals: Season Five — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

It’s a clip show for pets and their owners. Has the World’s Funniest Animals TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of World’s Funniest Animals, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy clips series airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, and celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips with the help of her four-legged sidekicks, Hank and Ruby. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Devon Werkheiser, and Daniel Curtis Lee.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of World’s Funniest Animals averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 313,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 40% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how World’s Funniest Animals stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 8, 2023, World’s Funniest Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew World’s Funniest Animals for season five? The show appears inexpensive to produce, and it’s performed pretty well for a weekend series. I think there’s a good chance World’s Funniest Animals will be renewed for a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on World’s Funniest Animals cancellation or renewal news.



