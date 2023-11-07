World’s Funniest Animals: Season Four Ratings



The World’s Funniest Animals series has become a staple of The CW’s Saturday night schedule and now, the network has moved the series to Monday nights, where there’s more competition. How will it perform in the ratings? Will World’s Funniest Animals be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips with the help of her four-legged sidekicks, Hank and Ruby. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Devon Werkheiser, and Daniel Curtis Lee.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of World’s Funniest Animals on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 428,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



