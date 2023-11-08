Masters of Illusion: Season 14 — Has the CW Magic TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will this show vanish after a decade on The CW? Has the Masters of Illusion TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Masters of Illusion, season 14. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and boisterous comedy routines. In season 13, the magicians include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz, Caleb Alexander, Alexandra Duvivier, Reza, Maxence Vire, Andi Gladwin, Jaana Felicitas, Adam Wylie, Joel Ward, Mat O’Neill, My Uyen, and Wayne Hoffman.



Season 13 Ratings

The 13th season of Masters of Illusion averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 272,000 viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 25% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Masters of Illusion stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 8, 2023, Masters of Illusion has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Masters of Illusion for season 14? The show has been airing on the network for a decade and has done well in the ratings for a series that typically airs on weekend nights. I expect it to be renewed, but CW’s new management seems to be watching the numbers closely. If it doesn’t pull its weight this year, I could see Masters of Illusion being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal news.



Masters of Illusion Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Masters of Illusion‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Masters of Illusion TV show will be renewed for a 14th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?