Masters of Illusion: Season 14 Ratings

Last season, Penn & Teller: Fool Us was one of The CW’s highest-rated shows. Meanwhile, Masters of Illusion was one of CW’s lower-rated series. Unless viewership improves, could this show be replaced with something new? Will Masters of Illusion be cancelled or renewed for season 15? Stay tuned.

A stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and boisterous comedy routines. In season 14, the magicians include Ed Alonzo, Jeki Yoo & Ellie, Eric Eaton, Eric Jones, Alexandra, Trigg Watson, Joshua Jay, Artem Shchukin, Adam Wylie, Lucy Darling, Ivan Amodei, Maxence Vire, Alex Ramon, Murray Sawchuck, Anna DeGuzman, Joseph Reohm, My Uyen, Michael Blomeke, Naathan Phan, Jonathan Levit, Andi Gladwin, Chipper Lowell, Anna Dangerous, Dan Sperry, Dreygon Hibbler, David Goldrake, Trino, Jackson Ridd, Mike Caveney, Adam Wyle, Nathaniel Segal, and Farrell Dillon.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Masters of Illusion on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 287,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 28, 2025, Masters of Illusion has not been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Masters of Illusion TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 15th season?