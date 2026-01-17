Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Chicago Med, Hollywood Squares, Masked Singer, Shark Tank, Police 24/7

Published:

Wednesday, January 14, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, Shark Tank, Hollywood Squares, The Masked Singer, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. Specials: The Price Is Right at Night. Reruns: Police 24/7, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, and Fear Factor: House of Fear.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



