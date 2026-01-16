Hidden Assets: Season Three; Acorn TV Previews Return of Conspiracy Thriller Series

Hidden Assets returns to Acorn TV next week, and a new trailer for season three of the thriller series has been released.

Simone Kirby, Charlie Carrick, Michael Ironside, Davin McElherron, and Karine Vanasse star in the series, which follows Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau.

Acorn TV shared the following about season three:

“Creator, writer and executive producer Peter McKenna’s (Kin, The Last Kingdom) gritty and thrilling series Hidden Assets returns exclusively to Acorn TV for its third season on Monday, January 19. This six-episode Acorn TV Original Series will drop additional episodes weekly on Mondays. More than one year since the end of season two, the new season kicks off with the brutal murder of investigative journalist Olatz Alzola and her family in Bilbao. When the killings are linked to a CAB raid in Ireland that ends in tragedy, DS Wallace is drawn into a dangerous web of crime and corruption. Nora-Jane Noone (The Ipcress File, Wildfire) returns as DS Claire Wallace alongside Cathy Belton (Miss Scarlet, The Hardacres) as Norah Dillon and Aaron Monaghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Gone) as DS Sean Prendergast. Hidden Assets, an Acorn TV Original Series, is created, written and executive produced by Peter McKenna (Gangs of London, Kin, Hidden Assets), with Mary Fox & Marty Thornton (Gangs of London S3, Hidden Assets S2), Susan E. Connolly (The Iris Affair, Hidden Assets S2, Redemption) and Cara Loftus (Spilt Milk, The Hardacres), writing episodes. It’s directed by Kadir Ferati Balci and Mia Mullarkey. Siobhan Bourke, James Mitchell, Peter De Maegd serve as executive producers, while Kathryn Lennon serves as series producer. Co-funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions, the series is co-produced by Saffron Moon and Potemkino for RTÉ (Ireland), and Acorn TV (US and Canada).”

