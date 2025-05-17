Inspector Ellis: Season Two Renewal Set for Detective Drama on Acorn TV and 5

Inspector Ellis is returning for a second season. Next year, viewers will see more of the series on Acorn TV and Channel 5.

Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower star in the British crime drama, and they will both return for season two. The duo play Detective Chief Inspector Ellis and Detective Sergeant Harper, and they travel to different police stations to help them solve difficult cases.

Acorn TV and 5 shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Following a critically raved first series, Acorn TV and 5 today announce the recommission of ground-breaking detective drama, Inspector Ellis, starring three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower.

From Company Pictures, in association with All3Media International and Northern Ireland Screen, Season 1 of Inspector Ellis quickly became a beloved fan favorite for the Acorn TV audience with Clarke (Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, Rocketman) receiving praise for her portrayal of DCI Ellis – a detective fighting a system rife with flaws.

Season 2 (3×120′) will once again follow the tenacious DCI alongside her right-hand man, DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander), both of whom are parachuted into failing investigations across the north of England.

On entering the world of Inspector Ellis again for Season 2, Sharon D Clarke says: “I am thrilled to return as DCI Ellis. The response to the first series was overwhelming, and I am excited to continue this journey with such a talented team, especially with the wonderful Andrew Gower by my side. Ellis is a character who resonates deeply, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for her and Harper in series two.”

Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV), shares: “Inspector Ellis was an instant fan-favourite for the Acorn TV audience and met with rave reviews from top critics for its elevated and smart storytelling brought to life by the incomparable Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower. We could not be more excited to dive in on a second season of unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat cases with this dynamic pair.”

On bringing the hit series back to 5 screens, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Scripted, 5 comments: “Following the huge success of the first series of Ellis, we are thrilled for it to return with the brilliant Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower reprising their roles. We can’t wait to bring the detective duo back to the 5 audience next year”.

Michele Buck, CEO, Company Pictures (an All3Media company), adds: “I’m thrilled Ellis has been a success for 5 and Acorn TV and so happy to return for a second series, creating new and engrossing stories for fans and new audiences to watch.”

David Swetman, SVP Content and Commercial Strategy at All3Media International commented: “We’re delighted to reveal the first round of premium global partners bringing Company Pictures’ Ellis to an international audience. With a second season now commissioned, it’s fantastic to bring our clients and their audiences a new slate of compelling mysteries led by the enigmatic and brilliant DCI Ellis – a standout new addition to our distinct and celebrated detective lineup brought to life by an exceptional performance from Sharon D Clarke.”

All3Media International, co-producer and global partner on Inspector Ellis, has revealed that four continents have acquired the first season of Inspector Ellis, with partners in Europe, Australia and Asia joining Acorn TV in North America, Australia and New Zealand and 5 in the UK. In Europe, the series will air on Germany and German speaking territories on ZDF, Flemish Belgium on VRT, Sweden on SVT and the Netherlands on NPO, whilst BBC Studios has licensed the series in the Balkans and Central Eastern Europe. Throughout the rest of the world Inspector Ellis Season 1 will air in Australia on Nine Network, in a second window deal after Acorn TV’s premiere in the region, in addition to the show launching this month on Mystery Channel in Japan.

Inspector Ellis is created by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre with Paul Logue, the second season will be written by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre (Ep1), Oliver Frampton (Ep2), and Maria Ward (Ep3). Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), commissioned the series for Acorn TV and executive produces alongside Bea Tammer, AME’s Director of Development. The second season of was ordered for 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Head of Drama, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Scripted, 5. Both also serve as executive producers alonside Michele Buck and Lucy Raffety for Company Pictures, with producers Martin Mahon and Ana Ture.

Inspector Ellis Season 2 will begin filming this month in the UK and will air on Acorn TV and 5 in 2026.”