Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three Premiere Date, Video, and Poster Unveiled by Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has its return date set. Paramount+ announced a July premiere date for the series with the release of a teaser, photo (above), and new poster. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn star in the series set on the Enterprise before Kirk took over. During season three, viewers will see guest starring appearances by Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Paramount+ today announced season three of its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series will also stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, September 11. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production. In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.”

The new teaser and poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Star Trek series?