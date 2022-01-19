The Hills: New Beginnings: Cancelled at MTV, No Season Three for Reality Series Revival

The Hills: New Beginnings is not moving forward with a third season. MTV has decided to cancel the reality series revival after two seasons, per Deadline.

Starring Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, the MTV reality series followed the original cast of The Hills in their “newest chapters in relationships, romance and success.”

Season two saw its production halted due to the pandemic, but the episodes eventually aired last summer. Episodes of The Hills are available on Paramount+.

