Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four Viewer Votes

Are Burnham and her crew up to the challenge in the fourth season of the Star Trek: Discovery TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Discovery is cancelled or renewed for season five. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fourth season episodes of Star Trek: Discovery here.

A Paramount+ sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season four finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and her crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Star Trek: Discovery TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.