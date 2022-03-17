The Courtship: Cancelled? NBC Dating Series Pulled, Moved to USA Network

NBC’s newest dating reality series has been dumped. The Courtship has been pulled off the peacock network’s schedule effective immediately and will complete its season on USA Network.

A dating reality series, The Courtship TV show is presented by Rick Edwards. In the series, a heroine looking for her duke signs up for a social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors attempts to win the heart of a heroine and her court. Housed in a castle in the countryside, set on a backdrop of beautiful rolling hills, the heroine and suitors experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters as a way to communicate, the participants are immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. The lead of the first season is Nicole Remy and her court is made up of parents Claude Remy and Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, sister Danielle “Danie” Baker, and best friend Tessa Cleary. Nicole’s suitors are Daniel Bochicchio, Giuseppe Castronovo, Lincoln Chapman, Christian Lee Cones, Lewis Echavarria, Jaquan Holland, Daniel “Dan” Hunter, Derek Kesseler, Danny Kim, Alex “Achilles” King, Chandler “Chan” Luxe, Charlie Mumbray, Peter Saffa, Jarrett Schanzer, Nate Shanklin, and Caleb Ward.

Airing on Sunday nights, The first season of The Courtship has been drawing terrible ratings. The two episodes have averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 806,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). That may be a new all-time low for a major broadcast network.

The first episode of The Courtship will be rerun tonight on USA Network at 11:00 PM, following the fourth season premiere of Temptation Island. A repeat of the second installment will air new Wednesday and new episodes will begin airing on March 30th. Episodes will continue to be released on Peacock the day after their cable airing.

While it seems clear that The Courtship has been effectively cancelled by NBC, if the show does well for USA Network and the Peacock streaming service, it is possible that it could get a second season on one of those outlets.

Doesn't get better than falling in love in the most romantic era 😍 Check out what our couple girls think, and stick around for a new reality dating show, #TheCourtship, after #TemptationIsland tonight on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/xX3krKOeKe — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) March 16, 2022

What do you think? Have you watched The Courtship TV series on NBC? Will you continue to watch on USA or Peacock? Are you hoping that this reality series gets a second season?

