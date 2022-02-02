The Courtship: Regency-Style Dating Series Moving to NBC from Peacock

NBC is snagging a new dating series from Peacock. In July 2021, the streaming service ordered a Regency-style dating series titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance but now, it’s been announced that the show will air on NBC as The Courtship. The dating series arrives on the network in March, and episodes will land on Peacock the next morning.

NBC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The Courtship (FKA Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance) will debut Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and air weekly in that timeslot. The series will stream on Peacock the day following its NBC telecast. A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love. The Courtship is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Production services provided by Shine TV. Executive producers include Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Susy Price and Andy Cadman.”

