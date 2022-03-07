The Courtship: Season One Ratings

ABC has done extremely well with The Bachelor franchise series. Now, NBC is trying its hand at the genre but is adding a little twist. Will The Courtship be a big hit? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Courtship TV show is presented by Rick Edwards. In the series, a heroine looking for her duke signs up for a social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors attempts to win the heart of a heroine and her court. Housed in a castle in the countryside, set on a backdrop of beautiful rolling hills, the heroine and suitors experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters as a way to communicate, the participants are immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. The lead of the first season is Nicole Remy and her court is made up of parents Claude Remy and Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, sister Danielle “Danie” Baker, and best friend Tessa Cleary. Nicole’s suitors are Daniel Bochicchio, Giuseppe Castronovo, Lincoln Chapman, Christian Lee Cones, Lewis Echavarria, Jaquan Holland, Daniel “Dan” Hunter, Derek Kesseler, Danny Kim, Alex “Achilles” King, Chandler “Chan” Luxe, Charlie Mumbray, Peter Saffa, Jarrett Schanzer, Nate Shanklin, and Caleb Ward.

