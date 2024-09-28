Art Detectives: Acorn TV Orders New Crime Drama Series Starring Stephen Moyer

Art Detectives is headed to Acorn TV. According to Deadline, the streaming service has ordered the new crime drama starring Stephen Moyer (True Blood, above). Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Emma Goodwin, and Kitty Percy are writing the series.

Nina Singh, Sarah Alexander, and Larry Lamb also star in the upcoming series, which follows “art loving DI Mick Palmer (Moyer) in the series, which is centered around the Heritage Crime Unit police department. Alongside straight-talking DC Shazia Malik, played by The Lazarus Project’s Nina Singh, the pair solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts, and collectible vinyl.”

Moyer said the following about the series:

“I’m very excited to bring the slightly quirky Mick Palmer to life in this wonderfully creative detective series. The writing team on Art Detectives have done a great job of cleverly weaving together intriguing storylines, notable pieces of art and a bit of history thrown in for good measure. I’m excited to lead the cast along with the lovely Nina Singh, brilliantly funny Sarah Alexander and my dear old pal Larry Lamb.”

The premiere date for Art Detectives will be announced later.

