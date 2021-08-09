My Life Is Murder: Season Two; Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor to Reunite on Acorn TV Series

Xena: Warrior Princess fans can rejoice! Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor are reuniting on the small screen again soon. O’Connor is set to guest on an episode of Lawless’ My Life is Murder, which airs on Acorn TV.

The streaming service has released a photo featuring the reunited pair and shared more details about the upcoming season of the series.

“Acorn TV’s My Life is Murder is reuniting Lucy Lawless with her former castmate from the iconic Xena: Warrior Princess series, Renee O’Connor, in season two, which premieres on AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service Acorn TV on Monday, August 30. In an upcoming episode of the hit New Zealand mystery series, Alexa (Lawless) investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife (O’Connor). Season two will reunite Lucy with several former castmates from her most iconic series, including Anna Hutchison (Spartacus), Graham Vincent (Spartacus), Jay Ryan (Beauty and The Beast, It Chapter Two, Mary Kills People) and Bruce Hopkins (Lord of the Rings, Xena: Warrior Princess), as well as an array of previously announced guest stars including William Shatner (Star Trek, Haven), Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy, The Gloaming), Michelle Ang (Fear The Walking Dead, Triple 9), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Rake), Bill Bailey (Black Books, Ralph Spaced), Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico, The Sounds) and popular drag performers Kita Mean and Amanduh La Whore. Alexa finds herself back in her home country of New Zealand for the first time in years and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), as well as series newcomers including the charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets. Series executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Tim Pye, Lucy Lawless, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees. Producer is Mark Beesley. A Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10.”

