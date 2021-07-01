My Life Is Murder: William Shatner and Others Join Lucy Lawless Series on Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder is returning to Acorn TV this summer. A second season will arrive on the streaming service in August, and several big names are joining Lucy Lawless for the second season including William Shatner, Anna Hutchison, Graham Vincent, Jay Ryan, Bruce Hopkins, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman, Bill Bailey, and Matt Whelan.

Acorn TV revealed more about the second season of My Life is Murder in a press release.

“AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is thrilled to announce a host of exciting new guest stars in the upcoming season of its original New Zealand mystery series My Life Is Murder, starring award-winning Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus). Returning to streaming service Acorn TV on August 30, Season 2 will reunite Lucy with several former castmates from her most iconic series, including Anna Hutchison (Spartacus), Graham Vincent (Spartacus), Jay Ryan (Beauty and The Beast, It Chapter Two, Mary Kills People) and Bruce Hopkins (Lord of the Rings, Xena: Warrior Princess), as well as an array of acclaimed actors in guest star roles including the beloved William Shatner (Star Trek, Haven), Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy, The Gloaming), Michelle Ang (Fear The Walking Dead, Triple 9), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Rake), Bill Bailey (Black Books, Ralph Spaced), Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico, The Sounds), popular drag performers Kita Mean and Amanduh La Hor, among several other guest stars to be announced. Building on the warmth, intrigue, and humor of its acclaimed Australian series, My Life Is Murder moves to Auckland, New Zealand for its new 10-episode season. Alexa finds herself back in her home country for the first time in years, and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) as well as series newcomers, the charismatic detective Harry, Rawiri Jobe, and café owner Reuben, Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets. “I am in love with the city of my birth and I’m thrilled to be showing her off to the world as the stunning backdrop to our stories. We are joined by some of NZ’s finest acting talent, headed by Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu,” says Lucy Lawless.

