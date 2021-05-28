Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15 Renewal for CBC TV Series (Report)

Murdoch Mysteries is not going anywhere just yet. CBC has reportedly renewed the drama series for season 15. The cast and crew began work on the new season last week, per TV Wise. In the U.S., the series airs on Ovation and streams on Acorn TV.

Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Thomas Craig, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Shanice Banton, Daniel Maslany, Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy star in this series which follows the work of a detective working during the early 1900s.

Peter Mitchell said the following about the CBC series and his plans for season 15:

“We address a few of the continuing stories in Episodes 1 and 2, but not all of them. When we do get back to those stories, we will learn that things have progressed. For mystery fans, there will be a legitimate mystery. And Violet is left in an interesting situation as well.”

A premiere date will be announced at later date. Season 14 wrapped airing its episodes in the United States earlier this month.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Murdoch Mysteries? Do you plan to watch the new season when it arrives?