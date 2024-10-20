Inspector Ellis: Acorn TV Previews Detective Drama Starring Sharon D Clarke

Inspector Ellis is coming to Acorn TV soon. The detective drama will consist of three 90-minute episodes and air on the streaming service in November.

Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower star in the series, which follows a detective and her partner, who always finds herself in failing investigations.

Acorn TV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Acorn TV unveiled the offical trailer for its new, chilling feature-length detective drama, Inspector Ellis, debuting on Monday, November 4 in the US and Canada. Additional episiodes will drop weekly on the platform. The riveting three-part series stars three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, Rocketman) as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. Each ninety-minute episode sees Inspector Ellis, accompanied by her right-hand man Detective Sergent (DS) Harper, played by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander), arrive at a different local police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she’s come to solve. As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fueled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. From Company Pictures, in association with Northern Ireland Screen, Inspector Ellis was commissioned for Acorn TV by Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), who also executive produces alongside Bea Tammer, AME’s Director of Development. The series was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+. Executive producers for Company Pictures are Michele Buck and Lucy Raffety with producer Chris Martin and writers Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and Paul Logue. International distribution will be handled by All3 Media International.”

The trailer for Inspector Ellis is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Acorn TV series next month?