The Chelsea Detective: Season Three of Acorn TV Series Gets Return Date

The Chelsea Detective has its return date. The remaining episodes of season three will air on Acorn TV next month. The first episode aired as a Christmas special. Four episodes will air when the series returns.

Adrian Scarborough, Vanessa Emme, Sophie Stone, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Anamaria Marinca, and Frances Barber star in the detective series created by Peter Fincham. Alex Kingston will guest star as US Ambassador Emily Morgan during the season.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“The upcoming season sees DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade. Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home. After all their ups and downs, Max and his estranged wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca, Deadline) are now trying couples therapy in a bid to revive their relationship and unpack where it all went wrong for them. Sophie Stone (Shetland) returns as the brilliant, if occasionally daunting, Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton, Lucy Phelps (Grace) as research and tech queen DC Jess Lombard, Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders) as officer DC Connor Pollock, along with Frances Barber (Whitstable Pearl) as Max’s Aunt Olivia who remains as full of joie de vivre as ever. With three new thrilling cases taking the team from intrepid mudlarks on the Thames foreshore to the formidable power of the US Embassy, the all-new season presents the team with their toughest challenges yet.”

A preview for season three of The Chelsea Detective is below. The series returns on April 7th.

