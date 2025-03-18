Extra: Season 32 Renewal for Syndicated Series, Billy Bush May Not Return as Host

Extra has been renewed for another season. The syndicated entertainment news series will return in the fall with season 32. However, it may be without its current host.

According to Deadline, negotiations with Billy Bush to host the next season of Extra are starting now, but he may not return. He has hosted six seasons of the series.

The following was said about the renewal:

“Terms of the renewal have not been disclosed. There has been chatter that it is an all-barter deal, but sources indicate that it may be cash-plus-barter.”

What do you think? Do you watch this syndicated series? Will you continue to watch next season?